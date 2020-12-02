Left Menu
Maha: Boy, witness to robbery, killed

Updated: 02-12-2020 22:33 IST
A man was arrested in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly killing a nine- year-old boy, a neighbour's son, who had seen him committing a robbery. The police arrested the accused -- Vishal Gejge and his friend Swapnil Vasant Sonawane -- within 24 hours of the incident, said an official.

As per the complainant Lalababu Seetaram Yadav, resident of Samangaon Road area, his son Ramji (9) went missing on Tuesday. He learnt that his neighbour Vishal Gejge had taken Ramji with him while driving to Gejge's mother's house in a van to deliver vegetables.

When Gejge returned home early next morning, Yadav asked him about Ramji. Gejge told him that he had dropped the boy near his house hours earlier. However, when the police interrogated Gejge and his friend Sonawane, Gejge confessed that he had killed Ramji, the official said.

He told police that he and Sonawane offered lift to a man near Sinnar Phata in his van, and robbed him of Rs 4,000 in cash some distance away before leaving him on the road. Ramji witnessed what happened and said he would tell his father about it. Gejge then dropped Sonawane at Sinnar Phata and took Ramji to an unidentified place via Naygaon Road and strangulated him, he told the police.

Nashik Road police arrested Gejge for murder and robbery, and Sonawane for robbery. Further probe is on.

