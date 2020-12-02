Over 30 people take ill after attending feast in Uttarakhand village

Over 30 people have fallen ill in Kwal village of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after having food at a religious ceremony, officials said on Wednesday. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning as they have symptoms of acute dehydration, Badkot Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatar Singh said.

Around 30-35 people took ill after returning home from a feast that followed a religious ceremony on Tuesday night, he said. Medical teams and ambulances have been sent to the village to provide help to the villagers, Singh added.