Over 30 people take ill after attending feast in Uttarakhand village
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning as they have symptoms of acute dehydration, Badkot Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatar Singh said. Around 30-35 people took ill after returning home from a feast that followed a religious ceremony on Tuesday night, he said.PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:55 IST
Over 30 people have fallen ill in Kwal village of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after having food at a religious ceremony, officials said on Wednesday. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning as they have symptoms of acute dehydration, Badkot Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatar Singh said.
Around 30-35 people took ill after returning home from a feast that followed a religious ceremony on Tuesday night, he said. Medical teams and ambulances have been sent to the village to provide help to the villagers, Singh added.
