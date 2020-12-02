Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari (all aged around 14), Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said.

The bodies were found in the Lohariya Dam under the Lalganj police station area in the evening, he said. Singh said the deceased had gone to the forest on Tuesday but they did not return, following which their families lodged a police complaint on Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation will be carried out to ascertain the facts in this connection, the police officer said..