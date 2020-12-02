Left Menu
India's active COVID-19 caseload drops to 4.28 lakh, lowest after 132 days

India's total active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) on Wednesday, the lowest after 132 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) on Wednesday, the lowest after 132 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The daily new cases remained below 50,000 as a million tests of COVID-19 are conducted daily, the ministry informed.

The total active caseload of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 4,28,644. According to the ministry, there has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India's present active caseload consists of just 4.51 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The country reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases and 89,32,647 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,122.

Maharashtra recorded 5,600 new cases, 5,027 recoveries, and 111 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department Karnataka reports 1,440 new cases, 983 recoveries, and 16 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department

Andhra Pradesh reported 663 new cases, 1,159 recovered cases, and seven deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,69,412, according to the State Health Department. Tamil Nadu reported 1,428 new cases, 1,398 discharges, and 11 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

"Kerala reported 6,316 new cases and 28 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 61,455 active cases in the state as of today", according to the Government of Kerala. Delhi reports 3,944 new cases, 5,329 recoveries, and 82 deaths of COVID-19, as per the Delhi Health Department.

The Ministry reports, "The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been around 30,000 since the past three days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,604." "43,062 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days.", the report added.

"The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 94.03 percent today", the ministry report added. (ANI)

