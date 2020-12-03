U.S. sanctions accomplice of "most wanted" Mexican trafficker Caro Quintero

U.S. sanctions accomplice of "most wanted" Mexican trafficker Caro QuinteroReuters | Monterrey | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:51 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had frozen assets belonging to an alleged accomplice of Rafael Caro Quintero, a Mexican drug trafficker who tops the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's most wanted list.
Caro Quintero, who has a U.S. $20 million award on his head, spent years in a Mexican prison for the killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985, but was freed several years ago.
Also Read: US charges against former Mexican general are dropped
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican