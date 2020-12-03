Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs installation of CCTVs in offices of CBI, NIA, other probe agencies

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras in offices of investigating agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Department of Revenue Intelligence Enforcement Directorate and Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST
SC directs installation of CCTVs in offices of CBI, NIA, other probe agencies
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras in offices of investigating agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Department of Revenue Intelligence Enforcement Directorate and Serious Fraud Investigation Office. In a significant judgement on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had said, in case of any human right violation by investigating agencies like the CBI, ED and others, the victims have the right to get a copy of CCTV footage of interrogation to take cognizance of an offence.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman pronounced the landmark judgement after hearing the SLP (Special Leave Petition) filed by one, Paramvir Singh Saini, who had raised issues regarding audio-video recordings of statements and the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations generally across the country. The other two judges on the bench of the top court were: Justices K M Joseph and Aniruddha Bose.

"Since these directions are in furtherance of the fundamental rights of each citizen of India guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and since nothing substantial has been done in this regard for a period of over 2 1/2 years since our first order, the Executive/Administrative/police authorities are to implement this Order both in letter and in spirit as soon as possible," the bench of the Apex Court said in its verdict today. The affidavits will have to be filed by the Principal Secretary/Cabinet Secretary/Home Secretary of each State/ Union Territory giving this Court a firm action plan with exact timelines for compliance with today's Order. This is to be done within a period of six weeks from today, the Supreme Court said in its verdict.

Supreme Court further said, in case of any human right violation by investigating agencies like the CBI, ED and others, the victims have the right to get a copy of CCTV footage of interrogation to take cognizance of an offence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic on Delhi border areas affected as farmers' protest enters eighth day

In the wake of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharo...

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020