Police review situation in wake of cyclone alert

Tirupati urban Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) held a review at Srikalahasti Sub Divisional Police Office, in the wake of cyclone alert on Wednesday. "22 NDRF personnel have been kept available in the Srikalahasti Sub Division range and they have high-end life-saving kits for use in case of any emergency," said Arifulla, ASP.

He said that safety has been ensured for law and order situation in the subdivision, and further gave suggestions to the police officials for resolving the pending cases. Arifulla further said that they came to know that some people in and around Srikalahasti town are not wearing masks and stern action will be taken against such persons.

"People should not think that the intensity of coronavirus has decreased, everybody must wear masks," he added. (ANI)