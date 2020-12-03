Left Menu
Achieve target to provide safe drinking water to all by 2024: Andhra Governor

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated as Chief Guest at the "Hygiene Matters" seventh WASH Conclave organised by UNICEF and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). Addressing the participants at the 7th WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Conclave via virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Governor said, "It should be ensured to achieve the target to provide access to and use of safe and adequate drinking water to all households within premises by 2024."

Harichandan participated as Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the three-day Conclave being held with the theme of "Hygiene Matters" in which key stakeholders of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have participated on a single platform to discuss key issues with particular focus on hygiene. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "India has achieved significant strides in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sector in terms of achieving Open Defecation-free status, basic drinking water services through piped water supply (PWS) and is progressing towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Number six to provide 'clean water and sanitation."

The Governor said the supply of adequate, accessible, equitable and quality water supply and better sanitation facilities in household, community and institution-level with a community-managed water supply and sanitation system is the soul of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission programmes. The Governor further said that the State-level programme initiatives such as 'Manam Mana Parisubrtha' in Andhra Pradesh, 'Swacchotsava Nityotsava' in Karnataka and 'Palle Pragathi' in Telangana have been contributing in a long way towards achieving WASH resilience and a healthy society.

Harichandan said the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have been working extremely hard to overcome the situation posed by the COVID-19 by taking up various initiatives by controlling the spread of the virus and simultaneously focusing on development activities in line with guidelines issued by the Government of India and said observing proper hygiene for health have never been felt so important globally as it is now and people have now realized that Hygiene is the first line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor complimented all the stakeholders of the three States, involved in sustaining the Open Defecation-free status and achieving the milestones of water and sanitation for all and appreciated their efforts to become 100 per cent WASH compliant. (ANI)

