Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol

In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries on Wednesday, the Lyon-based international police cooperation body warned agencies to prepare for potential criminal activity in relation to "the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines". "It also includes examples of crimes where individuals have been advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines," a statement from the Interpol said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:54 IST
Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet. In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries on Wednesday, the Lyon-based international police cooperation body warned agencies to prepare for potential criminal activity in relation to "the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines".

"It also includes examples of crimes where individuals have been advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines," a statement from the Interpol said. The Interpol issues an Orange notice to warn of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety.

The CBI, which is the national central bureau for India, is tasked with coordination with the Interpol. The warning came on the day the UK became the first Western nation to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, vaulting past the US and the European Union in the race to approve a vaccine.

The Interpol has asked police organisations to ensure "the safety of the supply chain" and said "identifying illicit websites selling fake products will be essential". "Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said in a statement. "It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why INTERPOL has issued this global warning," the official said. The Interpol cybercrime unit has analysed that of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware making such operators even more potent of causing financial and health harms.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai trial finding is incidental rather than related to vaccine: AIIMS Director

Responding to vaccine impact during Chennai trial, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the case, is an incidental finding rather than related to the vaccine candidate. As per the inf...

Norwegian Air proposes restructuring, share sale in bid to survive

Norwegian Air proposed on Thursday a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the company to the brink of collapse.As part of the plan, the Oslo-ba...

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020