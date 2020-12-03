Left Menu
3 killed, 2 injured as SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place on Wednesday night near Lauharsingha village when the victims, all natives of Bargarh district in neighbouring Odisha, were returning from a wedding in Kirodimal Nagar area, a local police official said. They bought food from a roadside eatery and were going towards Kodhatarai village where they had earlier dropped three other occupants of the sports utility vehicle (SUV), the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST
Three persons have been killed killed and two others injured in a collision of their SUV with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night near Lauharsingha village when the victims, all natives of Bargarh district in neighbouring Odisha, were returning from a wedding in Kirodimal Nagar area, a local police official said.

They bought food from a roadside eatery and were going towards Kodhatarai village where they had earlier dropped three other occupants of the sports utility vehicle (SUV), the official said. At that time, the SUV collided with a truck and overturned. Three SUV occupants died on the spot and two others were injured, one of them critically, he said.

The deceased were identified as Swarup Badhai (32), Krishna Patel (27) and Vikas Mahto (35), he said. The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem, while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police seized the truck and registered a case against its driver, who escaped from the spot after the accident, the official said..

