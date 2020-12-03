Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, PA Media reports

A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, PA Media said on Thursday, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services. The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance. "The incident is ongoing," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:09 IST
Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, PA Media reports

A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, PA Media said on Thursday, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services.

The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance. "The incident is ongoing," it said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be comi...

US report on Galwan clash: MEA says core issue in Sino-India standoff in Ladakh is to "strictly" follow bilateral border pacts

India on Thursday stressed that the core issue in the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh was the need to strictly follow various bilateral pacts and protocols in their entirety on maintenance of peace along the Line of A...

Jharkhand CM urges Centre to allow admission in 3 new medical colleges

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that he has requested the Centre to lift the ban on admission of students in three new medical colleges of the state, asserting that the deficiencies in the infrastructure in those inst...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities inch higher to new records despite fears of pandemic spike

World equity benchmarks inched higher along with safe haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds on Thursday as hopes for a vaccine-led economic recovery offset warnings the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could spike in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020