Arms seized in Palamu amid gunfight between forces, militants

A large number of arms and ammunition were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district, following a gunfight between the security forces and the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad on Thursday, police said. The gunfight lasted for around half-an-hour in the Salmdiri forest in the Panki police station area, they said.

The militants were in the area for extortion, police said. On seeing the security forces, they started firing, following which the gunfight broke out, an officer said.

Amid the firing, they fled to the jungle, leaving behind the arms and ammunition, he said. Among those seized are an AK-47, a Sten gun, several rifles and ammunition.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officer said..