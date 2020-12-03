Left Menu
Development News Edition

US report on Galwan clash: MEA says core issue in Sino-India standoff in Ladakh is to "strictly" follow bilateral border pacts

When asked about the American Congressional report at a media briefing, Spokesperson Srivasava referred to the press statement issued by India following the telephonic conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the aftermath of the clashes. "I would stress that the core issue remains that both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:28 IST
US report on Galwan clash: MEA says core issue in Sino-India standoff in Ladakh is to "strictly" follow bilateral border pacts

India on Thursday stressed that the core issue in the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh was the need to "strictly" follow various bilateral pacts and protocols in their entirety on maintenance of peace along the Line of Actual Control(LAC). The assertion by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivasava came at a media briefing in response to a question on a report by a US commission that China had planned the Galwan Valley incident.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in its latest annual report to the US Congress that the Chinese government had planned the Galwan Valley incident in June, potentially including the possibility for fatalities. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed after valiantly fighting troops from the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. China is yet to disclose the number of its casualties.

The violent clashes triggered massive escalation of tension between India and China. When asked about the American Congressional report at a media briefing, Spokesperson Srivasava referred to the press statement issued by India following the telephonic conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the aftermath of the clashes.

"I would stress that the core issue remains that both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC," he said. The agreements mandated that there should not be amassing of troops, each side should strictly abide by and respect the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. The border standoff between the two sides erupted in early May. Asked when will the next round of military talks between the two sides take place, Srivastava did not give a direct reply but said the two sides continued to maintain communication.

"As we have conveyed earlier, the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility," he said. "Both sides have agreed to have another round of Senior Commanders meeting at an appropriate time. As and when we have more information, we will share it with you," Srivastava said.

The eighth round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points. The two armies had described the eighth round of talks as candid, in-depth and constructive..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...

94% farmers selling produce on MSP in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Over 94 per cent farmers in Chhattisgarh are getting benefit of the minimum support price MSP for paddy and it is expected to rise by two percentage points this year, an official statement said Thursday. Due to the policies of the state gov...

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020