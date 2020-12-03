Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be coming from India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:28 IST
US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be coming from India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday, Meeks said it is important to continue to work with friends like India for a stronger relationship. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also attended the meeting.

Stating that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be coming from India, Meeks said that the United States needs to work with India with a special relationship. He did not elaborate on the vaccine part. The 67-year-old Democratic lawmaker is slated to be elected on Thursday as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee -- which has jurisdiction over bills and investigations related to the foreign affairs of the US.

Meeks said he looks forward to going to India again and recalled his earlier visit to the country last year with his elder daughter. He also recognised the contributions of Indian-Americans to the country and the role they played in strengthening the bond between both the democracies.

Meeks said he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's role in shaping a plural world from South Africa and the influence it had on him and his ideal, Martin Luther King. Among others, the meeting was attended by US India Security Council president Ramesh Kapur, American Jewish Community representative Nissim Reuben and eminent Indian-American doctor Bharat Barai.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...

94% farmers selling produce on MSP in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Over 94 per cent farmers in Chhattisgarh are getting benefit of the minimum support price MSP for paddy and it is expected to rise by two percentage points this year, an official statement said Thursday. Due to the policies of the state gov...

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020