Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:56 IST
United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members
Representative image

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by Chinese Communist Party members and their families, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday. The policy reduces the maximum validity length of B1/B2 visitor visas for party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to 1 month, the statement said.

The measure was aimed at protecting the nation from the party's "malign influence," the statement said, adding the party works to "influence Americans through propaganda, economic coercion, and other nefarious activities." The Trump administration has sought to cement the outgoing president's tough-on-China legacy, and relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying responded at a news briefing on Thursday, saying: "This clearly is an escalated form of political oppression towards China by some extreme anti-China forces in the U.S. who act out of intense ideological bias and a deep-rooted Cold War mentality." Washington and Beijing have clashed over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, its disputed claims in the South China Sea, trade and accusations of human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

Last week, Reuters reported the United States was poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, curbing their access to U.S. investors. News of the restrictions was first reported by The New York Times. The new visa guidelines allow American officials to determine someone's party status based on their application and interview, the paper reported.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman alleges rape in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 22-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her when she was alone at her home in a village in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a rape case was lodged against the man late Thursday evening, ...

Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...

Almost half of Yemenis in acute food insecurity, new data shows

Famine-like conditions have re-appeared in parts of Yemen and almost half the population is experiencing high levels of food insecurity, new United Nations data showed on Thursday, with aid agencies warning time is running out to prevent ma...

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020