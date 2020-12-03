Left Menu
COVID patient violates home isolation

A field report by the authorities has recommended action against him under Section 188 and other relevant law for violation of home isolation guidelines, the official said. The patient claimed that he was in home isolation at his uncle's place with his consent since the accommodation had a separate toilet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:46 IST
A coronavirus patient allegedly violated isolation guidelines in southwest Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The 25-year-old man was found coronavirus positive last Friday, following which he went into isolation at an address in Sitapuri area of Dwarka. A field visit team found him absent there, said officials.

When they contacted the patient on his phone number, he gave them another address in the same locality claiming to be in isolation at his uncle's rented accomodation. The team reached there, but the patient was allegedly helped by his uncle and his landlord to escape, a Southwest district official said. A field report by the authorities has recommended action against him under Section 188 and other relevant law for violation of home isolation guidelines, the official said.

The patient claimed that he was in home isolation at his uncle's place with his consent since the accommodation had a separate toilet. "At my home, a common toilet is used by many persons, so I isolated myself at my uncle's place. But when the team reached there, the landlord chased me away for being a COVID-19 patient," he said.

A police officer said appropriate action would be taken on the complaint from the district authorities. PTI VIT AMP HMB.

