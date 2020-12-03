Woman, her five-yr-old son dead as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

Woman, her five-yr-old son dead as truck hits motorcycle in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:06 IST
A woman and her five-year-old son died while her brother-in-law sustained critical injuries on Thursday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said
The accident took place on the Karnal-Meerut highway here, they said
The bodies of 26-year-old Salma and her son Ayan have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the police said, adding the driver of the truck is on the run.
