Woman, her five-yr-old son dead as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

A woman and her five-year-old son died while her brother-in-law sustained critical injuries on Thursday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said

The accident took place on the Karnal-Meerut highway here, they said

The bodies of 26-year-old Salma and her son Ayan have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the police said, adding the driver of the truck is on the run.