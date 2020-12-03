Man kills two minor daughters before endling his life

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two minor daughters on Thursday before hanging himself to death in suburban Kandivali here apparently due to financial woes, a police official said. The incident took place at his metal workshop in Lalji Pada locality in Kandivali (West), he said.

"The body of the man, Asgar Ali Jabbar Ali, was found hanging at the workshop, while his two daughters aged eight and 12 years were found lying there in an unconscious state. They were later declared dead," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone XI, Vishal Thakur, said, "The man had four daughters. He took two of them with him to the workshop on Thursday evening, leaving behind two others with his wife at home." "During the search, we found a suicide note, which said that he was taking the extreme step due to the financial problems," he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that a probe into how the girls died was on.