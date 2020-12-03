Egypt to free members of leading rights group - sources, state media

Egypt to free members of leading rights group - sources, state mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:19 IST
Prosecutors in Egypt have ordered the release of three members of a leading human rights group who were arrested last month after the group gave a briefing to senior diplomats, judicial and security sources said.
The arrests have drawn widespread public criticism from the United Nations, Western governments, and international rights campaigners. State newspaper Akhbar el-Youm also reported the decision to free the three men.