Husband,wife sworn-in as judges of Madras High Court same day

Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju and Justice Tamilselvi T Valayapalayam took oath as Judges, with Advocate General Vijay Narayan saying the couple made "judicial history" by doing so. Besides the two, eight others were sworn-in as judges of the Madras High Court.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:54 IST
In a first, a husband and wife were sworn-in as Judges of the Madras High Court here the same day on Thursday. Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju and Justice Tamilselvi T Valayapalayam took oath as Judges, with Advocate General Vijay Narayan saying the couple made "judicial history" by doing so.

Besides the two, eight others were sworn-in as judges of the Madras High Court. In his welcome address, Narayan said Justice Kuppuraju was married to Justice Tamilselvi, "who was just sworn-in as a Judge of the Madras High Court along with your lordshship thus making judicial history for this honourable court since it is the first time that a husband and wife couple have been sworn-in as judges on the same day." The only other precedent, he said, is that of Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri who were sworn-in as judges of the Punjab High Court the same day in November 2019.

