Haryana civic polls on Dec 27

Elections to the municipal bodies in Haryana will be held on December 27, an official said on Thursday. The nomination papers can be filed between December 11-16, while the results will be declared on December 30, State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh said here.

The elections will be held for the seats of mayor and councillors of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations; president and members of the Rewari municipal council, and municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari) and Ukalana in Hisar districts, Singh said. The by-elections of ward No. 7 of Indri municipal committee in Karnal, ward No. 13 of Bhuna in Fatehabad, ward No. 12 of Rajound in Kaithal, as well as ward No. 14 of Fatehabad and ward No. 29 of Sirsa municipal councils have also been notified, he said.

The returning officer will publish a notice on Friday for inviting nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 17, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 18, the official said. Elaborate arrangements will be made for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and in sensitive and hypersensitive areas for conducting the elections, Singh said.