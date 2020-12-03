Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana civic polls on Dec 27

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 17, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 18, the official said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:00 IST
Haryana civic polls on Dec 27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Elections to the municipal bodies in Haryana will be held on December 27, an official said on Thursday. The nomination papers can be filed between December 11-16, while the results will be declared on December 30, State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh said here.

The elections will be held for the seats of mayor and councillors of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations; president and members of the Rewari municipal council, and municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari) and Ukalana in Hisar districts, Singh said. The by-elections of ward No. 7 of Indri municipal committee in Karnal, ward No. 13 of Bhuna in Fatehabad, ward No. 12 of Rajound in Kaithal, as well as ward No. 14 of Fatehabad and ward No. 29 of Sirsa municipal councils have also been notified, he said.

The returning officer will publish a notice on Friday for inviting nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 17, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 18, the official said. Elaborate arrangements will be made for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and in sensitive and hypersensitive areas for conducting the elections, Singh said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020