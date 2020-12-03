Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.

"In November this year, the crime branch officials had seized gutka worth Rs 3.92 lakh in Pune and five people had been arrested in that connection. The probe in the case led to the arrest of four more people, including a duo that was said to be connected to the hawala ring," an official said. During the probe, it came to light that the money was being transferred to gutka suppliers through hawala ring, the crime branch official added.

"On Wednesday, the crime branch conducted raids at five different locations and arrested nine hawala operators and seized cash and other material collectively worth Rs 3.52 crore, including Rs 3.47 crore cash," he said..