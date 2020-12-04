Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buddhist prayer ceremony held in Cambodia for missing Thai activist

The sister of a Thai pro-democracy activist who rights groups say was abducted by unknown gunmen in Cambodia called on Friday for authorities to solve the case after holding a Buddhist prayer ceremony to mark six months since his disappearance. Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundled into a vehicle in front of his Phnom Penh apartment in June, New York-based Human Rights Watch said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:56 IST
Buddhist prayer ceremony held in Cambodia for missing Thai activist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The sister of a Thai pro-democracy activist who rights groups say was abducted by unknown gunmen in Cambodia called on Friday for authorities to solve the case after holding a Buddhist prayer ceremony to mark six months since his disappearance.

Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundled into a vehicle in front of his Phnom Penh apartment in June, New York-based Human Rights Watch said. Cambodian police have previously said they were unaware a kidnapping had taken place. During the brief ceremony outside Wanchalearm's apartment, Buddhist monks chanted and scattered sacred water.

"We do not know the perpetrator; however it is the duty and responsibility of authorities both in Cambodia and Thailand to find the truth," Wanchalearm's sister, Sitanun Satsaksit, told reporters after the ceremony. Wanchalearm was speaking on his mobile phone to Sitanun when he was abducted, the elder sister has said previously.

Sitanun said the family still hoped to be reunited with their brother but said the response of authorities in both countries had not been sufficient. Sitanun is due to appear at a hearing about the case in a Phnom Penh court on December 8, where she plans to submit photographs and videos to show that her brother was in the city at the time of his alleged abduction.

Cambodian national police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun, who had previously said police were unaware of the incident, declined to comment on Friday. In a statement, Thailand's embassy in Phnom Penh said it was following the case, but could not provide specific comment at this time since "the case is currently under legal process."

The embassy said it was closely cooperating with Cambodian authorities and would continue to provide assistance to Wanchalearm's family. At least eight other Thai activists who fled the country after a 2014 military coup have disappeared from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, with some later found dead.

Thai authorities have said they had nothing to do with the disappearances.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...

Discovery+ seeing 60 pc m-o-m growth in India, adds 'originals' to bolster content slate

Discovery on Thursday said the video streaming app is witnessing a 60 per cent month-on-month growth in user base, and is now bringing in originals featuring actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati and Randeep Hooda to elevate its local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020