3 held with sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh from Odisha forest
04-12-2020
Sandalwood, worth Rs 70 lakh,was seized in Odisha's Cuttack district, following which threepersons were arrested, police said on Friday
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) ofthe Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized around 4.60 quintalsof sandalwood from Dalajodi forest in the Tangi police stationarea on Thursday evening, they said
Three persons were arreted in connection with theseizure. Incriminating articles have also been seized fromtheir possession, police said.