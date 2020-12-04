3 held with sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh from Odisha forest

Sandalwood, worth Rs 70 lakh,was seized in Odisha's Cuttack district, following which threepersons were arrested, police said on Friday

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) ofthe Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized around 4.60 quintalsof sandalwood from Dalajodi forest in the Tangi police stationarea on Thursday evening, they said

Three persons were arreted in connection with theseizure. Incriminating articles have also been seized fromtheir possession, police said.