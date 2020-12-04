Man wanted for six killings shot dead in MP's Ratlam

A 35-year-old man wanted for six murders was shot dead, while five policemen were injured in the exchange of fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, police said on Friday. Dilip Dewal, who carried a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head, was shot after he opened fire on a police party in Mid Town colony on Thursday night, deputy inspector general Sushant Saxena said.

The accused was walking down to his rented accommodation in the area, when the team of policemen surrounded him, after cordoning off the area, the official said. Two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables were injured in the exchange of fire, while Dewal was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly robbed and shot dead a couple and their daughter in Rajiv Nagar here on November 25. He had similarly also robbed and killed a woman at Kasturba Nagar here in June and was wanted for two killings in Dahod, Gujarat.

Dewal had done his schooling in Ratlam, after which he shifted to Gujarat for some time and returned here after killing two people in 2017, an official said. The police have been tracking the accused for the last eight days, district superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said.

Assistant sub-inspectors Ayub Khan and Anurag Yadav and three constables sustained injuries while trying to overpower the accused and later when he opened fire, the official said. The police have arrested five of Dewal's accomplices, who are being interrogated, he added.