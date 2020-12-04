Left Menu
Six-year-old boy sodomised by teenager in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 16-year-old boy here, following which he was apprehended, police said on Friday. The incident took place under Shahpur police station area on Thursday, they said. The accused took the six-year-old boy to a secluded spot and sodomised him. The 16-year-old boy has been apprehended, the police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:48 IST
A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 16-year-old boy here, following which he was apprehended, police said on Friday. The incident took place under Shahpur police station area on Thursday, they said.

The accused took the six-year-old boy to a secluded spot and sodomised him. The 16-year-old boy has been apprehended, the police said. Later, the accused was presented before a juvenile court, they said.

