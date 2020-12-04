One killed as car falls into river

A 50-year-old man was killed on Friday as the car he was traveling in fell into a river in the Dharchula area of the Pithoragarh district

The car fell into the Kali river near Tawaghat on Dharchula-Tawaghat road killing the man behind the wheel on the spot, SDM Dharchula A K Shukla said. The deceased has been identified as Devraj Singh, Shukla said. Low visibility caused by dense fog seems to have led to the mishap, he said.