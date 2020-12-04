Left Menu
One held with over Rs 58,000 during DDC polls in J-K's Domana

Police have arrested a man with Rs 58,695 cash allegedly intended for distribution among voters in Domana area during the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

ANI | Domana (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:24 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested a man with Rs 58,695 cash allegedly intended for distribution among voters in Domana area during the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Gaurav Sharma alias, 30, son of Kewal Krishan on Balero number JK02BT 8770 at Patniyal village in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was carrying Rs. 58695 allegedly meant for distribution among voters, police said.

"The information was received at Domana police station in the district through reliable sources," police added. The operation was conducted by a special police team of Domana police station under the guidance of Sub-Division Police Station (SDPS), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kosheen Koul, Station House Officer(SHO) and Inspector Chanchal Singh.

"The teams reached on the spot and arrested the person. Further investigation of the case is going on," police said. (ANI)

