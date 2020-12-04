Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York
At least two US Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said. The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 530 am Friday and they didnt immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals office in New York City.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:31 IST
At least two US Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said. The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 am Friday and they didn't immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.
Media reports described the Marshals' injuries as non-life threatening. The police department's public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals' office in New York City.