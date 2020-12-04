D B Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner of Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state on Friday. The post was lying vacant after Suresh Chaudhary completed his tenure in December 2018 and the additional charge of the CIC was with Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma, whose tenure also completed last month.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued the appointment order. The governor also appointed Narayan Bareth and Sheetal Dhankar as information commissioners.

Bareth is a veteran journalist.