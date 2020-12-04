3 held with sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh from Odisha forest

3 held with sandalwood worth Rs 70 lakh from Odisha forestPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:11 IST
Illegal sandalwood worth Rs70 lakh was seized and three people were arrested in Odisha'sCuttack district, police said on Friday
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) ofthe Odisha Police's Crime Branch seized around 4.60 quintalsof sandalwood from Dalajodi forest in the Tangi police stationarea on Thursday evening, they said
Three persons were arrested in connection with theseizure. Incriminating articles have also been seized fromtheir possession, police said.