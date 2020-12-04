Three killed in Hanumangarh house fire

A 30-year-old woman and her two children were killed when a fire broke out at their house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in chak 6 BHM Dhorewala area under Pilibanga police station limits. The fire broke out due to a short circuit, they said.

Urmila, her daughter Rekha (5) and son Ayush (3) were sleeping in the house while her husband was at his farm when the fire broke out. Neighbours spotted smoke emanating from the house, following which the gate was broken open and they were taken out in an unconscious state. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

Primary investigation reveals that short circuit was the cause of the fire, they said, adding the matter was being probed..