Praween Prakash appointed Purba Medinipur SP

The West Bengal government on Friday named Praween Prakash as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, a notification said. Prakash was deputy commissioner of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Prakash replaces Sunil Kumar Yadav who will join as the commanding officer of RAF Battalion at Dabgram in Siliguri, the notification said. Anupam Singh will be the new DC of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.