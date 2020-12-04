Retd teacher-couple, son die as car falls into canal

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 4 (PTI): Two retired teacher-couple and their son were killed early Friday when their brand-new car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Yanam, 33 kms from here, police said. The accident occurred while the three were returning to Yanamaftertaking delivery of the car at Rajahmundry, the police said.

A case has been registered, they said. The deceased were: Prasadarao (65), his wife Vijayalakshmi (61) and their son Ravi (34), they added.