Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru mine workers join in protests, cutting off some major highways to Lima

Meanwhile, protesting farmworkers continued to cut off transit on the main highway north and south of Lima, snarling traffic, leaving hundreds of buses and tractor trailer trucks carrying fresh fruit stranded and one protester dead as of Thursday. Peru's Congress said it planned on Friday to debate the repeal of a long-standing agrarian promotion law that farm workers say is unjust.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:38 IST
Peru mine workers join in protests, cutting off some major highways to Lima
Representative Image

Workers from the Doe Run mine complex in Peru joined a growing group of farmworkers in blocking major highways throughout the Andean nation, ratcheting up pressure on newly appointed interim President Francisco Sagasti.

Hundreds of union members from the Doe Run metallurgical plant located in the Andean town of La Oroya blockaded a highway critical to the supply of food to the capital Lima, demanding the government turn over management of the mining complex. Several governments have pledged, but failed, to revamp the liquidated mine after it was mothballed in 2009 amid spiraling debts that prevented its former owners from completing a modernization program and environmental cleanup.

"We want to be given the management of the company after the failure of the government and its liquidation committee to sell the complex to a new operator," the leader of the La Oroya workers union, Luis Castillo, told Reuters. Meanwhile, protesting farmworkers continued to cut off transit on the main highway north and south of Lima, snarling traffic, leaving hundreds of buses and tractor trailer trucks carrying fresh fruit stranded and one protester dead as of Thursday.

Peru's Congress said it planned on Friday to debate the repeal of a long-standing agrarian promotion law that farm workers say is unjust. President Sagasti announced that he also planned to submit to Congress a bill that would update the existing law, but not replace it altogether. Sagasti reiterated his call for security forces to act with prudence following the death of the protester on Thursday.

"I have instructed the Minister of the Interior to take charge of police operations, which must be carried out according to constitutional and legal provisions to restore internal order and social peace," Sagasti said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme ...

Italy reports 814 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 24,099 new cases

- Italy reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,8...

India's vision of Indo-Pacific envisages free, open, inclusive, rules-based region: MEA MoS

Indias vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020