France to launch platform to flag excessive police checks, Macron says

France to launch platform to flag excessive police checks, Macron saysReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:57 IST
France will launch an online platform next year for people to flag any unnecessary checks by police, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. "On police checks, we will set up a national platform with a dedicated dial-in number," Macron told news website Brut in an interview.
Macron also said that bodycams for police officers would be widely used from June next year.
