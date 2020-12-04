Left Menu
Development News Edition

In-person hearings to continue on experimental basis: Bombay HC

A notice or statement issued by the high courts Registrar General S G Dige said Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and other senior judges considered the demand by several lawyers bodies that virtual hearings should continue in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.But the judges thought that the resumption of in- person hearings was going well, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:00 IST
In-person hearings to continue on experimental basis: Bombay HC

Physical hearings which resumed in courts in Maharashtra this week have been going on smoothly and would continue till January on an experimental basis, the Bombay High Court said on Friday. A `notice' or statement issued by the high court's Registrar General S G Dige said Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and other senior judges considered the demand by several lawyers' bodies that virtual hearings should continue in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

But the judges thought that the resumption of in- person hearings was going well, the statement said. "At an informal gathering held on December 4, the judges were of the view that the experiment to open up more courts for physical hearing while maintaining the prescribed COVID norms.... has not shown any adverse results," the statement said.

"On the contrary, physical hearings have been smooth and seamless, and beneficial not only for the Judges but also for the members of the Bar. Also, loss of precious judicial hours, at times, while hearings were conducted through virtual mode due to lack of proper connectivity has been obviated," it added. The judges unanimously favoured continuation of physical hearings till January 8 on an experimental basis, the registrar general said.

On December 3, Chief Justice Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni went around all courtrooms in the HC and did not find any overcrowding as alleged by some lawyers' organisations, Dige noted. In-person hearings at high court as well as subordinate courts in Maharashtra were suspended after the outbreak of coronavirus.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme ...

Italy reports 814 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 24,099 new cases

- Italy reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,8...

India's vision of Indo-Pacific envisages free, open, inclusive, rules-based region: MEA MoS

Indias vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020