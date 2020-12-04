Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:16 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.
"There is momentum. There is momentum," Pelosi said at a news briefing. "The tone of our conversation is one that is indicative of a decision to get the job done."
