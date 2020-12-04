J-K police seizes heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized contraband substance worth Rs 1.5 core from an alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district, officials said. The ANTF received a tip-off about a drug smuggling bid in south Kashmir's Awantipora area of Pulwama district, an official said.

He said the car was intercepted and heroin-like substance with market value of Rs 1.5 core was recovered. "The driver of the car, who was identified as Abdul Rasheed Bhat, has been arrested," he added. The official said an FIR was registered and further investigation is going on.