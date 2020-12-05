Revenue officer arrested in disproportionate assets case in J-K

A revenue officer was arrested in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly acquiring assets worth crores of rupees disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Friday. The ACB had registered a case against Abdul Rashid Malla, Naib Tehsildar of Rawalpora in Srinagar, on the basis of a verification conducted into allegations that he owned a shopping complex and a palatial house among others, they said.

During the investigation, it was established that the suspect has received a salary of around Rs 45,00,000 from 2008 to 2019. However, properties acquired by him in this period are worth crores, the officials added. The omissions and commissions on behalf of the suspect invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they added.

Searches were conducted as various places in Budgam and Srinagar simultaneously and important document seized, the officials said. The accused will be produced before a court as per procedure, they said, adding further investigation in the case is underway.