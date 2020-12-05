Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hit by a live bullet in his abdomen and was taken for treatment at a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah where he later died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-12-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 02:36 IST
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire.

The teenager was hit by a live bullet in his abdomen and was taken for treatment at a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah where he later died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had used what she described as "riot dispersal means," including the firing of rubber bullets, to confront dozens of Palestinians who were hurling stones at them and trying to roll rocks and burning tires at Israeli vehicles.

"The reports of live-fire use during the riot are not true, and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known," she said. The Palestinian teenager was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements at al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, said Marzouq Abu Naeem, a village councilman. He said protesters were throwing stones at soldiers.

"This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The United Nations' Middle East envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said he was appalled by the killing. "Israel must swiftly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident," he tweeted.

Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians, who have limited self-rule in the West Bank, say Israel's settlements there will deny them a viable state and like many countries see the enclaves as an obstacle to peace and as illegal under international law.

Israel disputes this, citing security needs as well as biblical and historical ties to the land. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir happy with efforts to solve the Gulf dispute -state news agency

Kuwaits Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, the state news agency said on Friday.Emir of Kuwait added the agreement reflects the aspiration of the parties ...

INTERVIEW-Snowboard pioneer wants more people on the slopes to fight climate change

By Umberto Bacchi Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Famed for his daring descents down the untracked slopes of hard-to-reach peaks from Norway to Alaska, snowboarding pioneer Jeremy Jones enjoys being alone in nature.Yet the 45-year-old wo...

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Fridays grim jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with hundreds of billions of dollars in more aid in Januar...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.So-called cyclical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020