Farmers remain at Noida border ahead of fifth round of talks with Centre

With the fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers scheduled to be held today, protesting farmers were seen staying at the Noida border with Delhi near Mayur Vihar on Friday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:09 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

With the fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers scheduled to be held today, protesting farmers were seen staying at the Noida border with Delhi near Mayur Vihar on Friday night. Farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws.

On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the talks that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

"The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," the minister had said The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

