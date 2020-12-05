J-K LG launches 12 online services, e-book of transport dept

Left Menu
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In yet another move to provide effective public delivery service at people's doorsteps, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday launched 12 online services of Transport Department here at Raj Bhavan. The Lt Governor also launched the e-book of the department elucidating the different services being provided to the people, besides the procedures for applying for the same to facilitate the general public, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the Transport Department for this people-friendly initiative. With this initiative of electronic service delivery, there will be a reduction in public interface with department officials ensuring hassle-free services to the people in a transparent and accountable manner, he added. Terming faceless, paperless and cashless services as the first step towards 'Good Governance', the Lt Governor said that we have introduced a new era of transparent governance in the transport sector.

Laying special focus on easing out the public delivery system in the Transport sector, the Lt Governor observed that the services like getting a 'route permit' or 'procuring a learners license' will also become a lot easier with the launch of these online services. The issuance and renewal of the trade certificates of Automobile dealers of Jammu and Kashmir has also been made transparent and simplified through online mode. The Lt Governor stressed the need to make the adoption of e-services wider and the prevalent way of providing services to the common man.

Highlighting the progress being made by Jammu and Kashmir in the transport sector, since 2015, the Lt Governor said that in March 2016, the number of drivers' license holders crossed the 10 lakh mark for the first time. At that time, the number of registered commercial vehicles crossed the 2 lakh mark. At present, the number of all categories of registered vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir is well above 20 lakh. "I believe investments in road infrastructure and transport facilities can help maximize the benefits of the overall growth scenario. Road network transports more than 60 per cent of all goods in the country and 85 per cent of India's total passenger traffic. Jammu and Kashmir has become number one in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and our dream of linking each and every village with all-weather roads will soon turn into reality", said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor entrusting upon Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation the expansion of their fleet of buses and hoped that the government-run buses traverse 20 lakh Kms every month, increasing from its present average of 15 lakh Kms a month. (ANI)

