IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attackPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 11:09 IST
An IAS officer on election duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls died due to a heart attack, an official said on Saturday
District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that IAS officer Ajay Kumar Singh (50), who was deployed as an observer in Varanasi, died at around 9.30 am while on his way to the counting centre.
