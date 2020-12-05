Left Menu
ED summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning on the coming Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case, ED sources said on Saturday.

05-12-2020
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning on the coming Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case, ED sources said on Saturday. According to sources, Pratap Sarnaik has been summoned by the ED for the third time.

Earlier, the ED had issued summons to Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. On the first summon on November 24, when his house was raided, he had sought time as he was under quarantine, saying that he would appear with his son the next time he is called. His quarantine reportedly ended on Tuesday. On the other hand, his son has been summoned four times in the matter. The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group, and Sarnaik.

The ED had earlier questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Sarnaik's house and the private firm. After questioning, he was allowed to leave with a summon to appear again the next day, but he did not come. Vihang was also summoned for November 26 and a third time by the ED on November 27. However, he failed to appear before the agency on both occasions.

The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Sarnaik, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case. Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. (ANI)

