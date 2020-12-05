Left Menu
Unitech promotor Sanjay Chandra gets interim bail in homebuyers fraud case

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra considering the aggravated medical health condition for four weeks in connection with an alleged homebuyers fraud case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra considering the aggravated medical health condition for four weeks in connection with an alleged homebuyers fraud case. Sanjay Chandra, his brother Ajay Chandra were arrested by the Economic Offices Wing of the Delhi Police in March 2017 for allegedly cheating several homebuyers and delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Sharma, in his order passed on December 3, said that in the prevailing circumstances and considering the aggravated medical health condition of the accused and the report of the doctors, it is necessary that the accused be released on interim bail for four weeks. "A perusal of the overall facts and circumstances regarding the health situation of accused, it is necessary that he be taking treatment at the higher facilities in a methodical way for the avoidance of aggravated health condition. It is noteworthy that the accused can afford such medical treatment and if he be released on interim bail he can undertake all medical procedures for his well-being," the court noted while granted bail to Chandra and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain, appearing for accused Sanjay Chandra, had submitted that the accused is in judicial custody for nearly 43 months. It was submitted that the applicant suffers from bronchial asthma (COPD), Type -2 diabetes, mellius, hypertension, high blood pressure, Thalassemia minor, sleeping disorder, severe sinusitis, chronic prostatitis, Hiatus Hernia, lower back pain, and left knee joint deterioration. The lawyers also submitted that an individual suffering from various diseases and at lower immunity are at increased risk of contraction from coronavirus.

Aggarwal also submitted that in these health conditions it is difficult for the applicant to render himself timely specialize medical treatment and care. The report from the Medical Officer Incharge, Central Jail 7, submitted before the court, had suggested that Chandra is suffering from several diseases and for some ailments, he has been recommended to a higher center and also for endoscopy as these facilities are currently restricted in jail due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Unitech, the real estate group, is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and alleged siphoning of funds by Unitech promoters. The probe agencies have claimed that the money, which had been realised from the flat buyers, was siphoned off. (ANI)

