Four held for gangrape of minor girl

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Kolkatas adjoining New Town area, a police officer said on Saturday. One of the four accused was arrested on spot, he said.It was after questioning him the police were able to nab the other three, the officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Kolkata's adjoining New Town area, a police officer said on Saturday. The girl, along with a friend, was taking a stroll on Friday night, when the four accused allegedly attacked the duo, took the girl to an isolated place by force, and raped her, he said.

Her friend fled the scene, the officer said. "A police patrol team that was passing by heard the girl screaming for help and rushed to her rescue. One of the four accused was arrested on spot," he said.

It was after questioning him the police were able to nab the other three, the officer said. The girl has undertaken a medical examination and an investigation in the case is underway, he added.

