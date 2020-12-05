UP: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, officials said on Saturday. SHO, Ajnar police station, Shashi Kumar Pandey said the incident took place late on Thursday evening and the 22-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday

"A 14-year-old girl was raped when she had gone to pluck vegetables. Later, the accused had also threatened to kill her, if she told anyone about the incident. Thereafter, the accused had fled from the spot," the SHO said

A case was registered in this connection following a complaint lodged by the father of the girl and she was sent for medical examination.