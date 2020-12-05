Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan government to expedite Easter Sunday bombings probe: Minister

Sri Lankan government will expedite the ongoing probe of Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, last year, a senior Cabinet minister said on Saturday.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:35 IST
Sri Lankan government to expedite Easter Sunday bombings probe: Minister
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan government will expedite the ongoing probe of Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, last year, a senior Cabinet minister said on Saturday. Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 on the Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019.

"Sri Lankan government will expedite the ongoing probe of Easter Sunday suicide bombing. I will meet the Attorney General on Monday to see how we could proceed," Sarath Weerasekera, the minister of public security, told the parliament. He was reacting to an opposition lawmaker charging that the current government appeared not interested now to carry on with the probe.

Niroshan Perera, the opposition member told parliament, that the head of the local Catholic Church Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had just a few days ago had expressed doubt if the investigations were leading nowhere. Ranjith said if the current government showed no genuine interest in the investigations to see its conclusion the catholic minority would lose confidence in the government.

Assuring there was no attempt to sweep the investigation under the carpet, Weerasekera said the legal process would be expedited from next week. Weerasekera said 257 people have been arrested and 86 of them are currently under detention orders while 172 are in remand custody.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

Britain is working on a plan to take control of one of Britains oldest steelmakers to secure the supply chain for the countrys nuclear submarine fleet, Sky News reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence MoD had enlisted Deloitte to advi...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020