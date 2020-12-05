Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality

France has been hit by a wave of street protests after the government introduced a security bill in parliament that set out to increase its surveillance tools and restrict rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online. The bill was part of Macron's drive to get tougher on law and order ahead of elections in 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:34 IST
Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop windows, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence. The police fired back volleys of tear gas. Thousands of people had began marching peacefully in Paris when the clashes erupted between police and pockets of protesters, most dressed in black and their faces covered. Some used hammers to break up paving stones.

The protesters were denouncing police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron's security policy plans which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties. They waved banners that read "France, land of police rights" and "Withdrawal of the security law".

Paris police said that some 500 "casseurs" - which translates as hoodlums or rioters - had infiltrated the protest, according to BFM TV. Twenty-two arrests had been made, the force added. France has been hit by a wave of street protests after the government introduced a security bill in parliament that set out to increase its surveillance tools and restrict rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online.

The bill was part of Macron's drive to get tougher on law and order ahead of elections in 2022. His government also said the police needed to be better protected from online hate. But the draft legislation provoked a public backlash.

The beating of a Black man, music producer Michel Zecler, by several police officers in late November intensified anger. That incident came to light after closed circuit television and mobile phone footage circulated online. In a U-turn earlier this week, Macron's ruling party said it would rewrite the article that curbs rights to circulate images of police officers. But many opponents say that is not enough. "We're heading towards an increasingly significant limitation of freedoms. There is no justification," said Paris resident Karine Shebabo

Another protester, Xavier Molenat, said: "France has this habit of curbing freedoms while preaching their importance to others." As darkness fell, live television images showed one group of anarchists ransacking the branch office of a bank, throwing piles of paperwork onto a fire burning on the pavement outside.

There were peaceful protests in Marseille, Lyon, Rennes and other big cities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

The BJPs Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government w...

BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign marred by sporadic violence, party demands President's Rule

Sporadic clashes between ruling TMC and the opposition BJP activists on Saturday marred the saffron partys anti-government campaign in West Bengal leaving more than a dozen people injured and prompting it to demand the imposition of Preside...

BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. Bihar ele...

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020